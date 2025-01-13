David Spade is offering fans a cash incentive for anyone willing to bust arsonists amid the blazing Los Angeles wildfires.

The 'Grown Ups' star took to his Instagram Stories to make the announcement, claiming he's forking out $5,000 to anyone who's able to catch, report, and turn in anyone spotted igniting fires in California.

As reports continue to surface of individuals walking around carrying blowtorches, the comedian — who resides in Beverly Hills, California — is urging fans to "keep their eyes peeled" in L.A. County.

"I'm out in California and people are saying there's guys lighting fires out there, make this s***t worse," Spade, 60, told his following of over 3.2 million while sitting in his vehicle.

"They just caught somebody, we're pretty sure was lighting fires walking around with a blowtorch and let them go. So, if you can find someone lighting a fire and you catch somebody, and you get the cops to bust them and throw them in jail I'll give you $5,000 bucks."

"So, keep your eyes peeled and do what you can out there," the actor encouraged. "Don't fake it though. No staging. Let me know," he concluded his now-deleted Instagram story posted over the weekend. The reposted clip was captured by Instagram user Theresa Bumbaco.

It seems the comedian was referring to a reported homeless man, who was spotted and detained by LAPD after allegedly using a blowtorch to ignite old Christmas trees, which were discarded in Woodland Hills, per Page Six.

That said, despite catching the arsonist, it was reported that authorities couldn't officially charge him with anything due to a lack of proof that he actually caused the fire. Per the media outlet, the man was spotted around the time the Kenneth fires began.

"Joe Dirt for Governor!!!" one fan said in support of the announcement. "He just did more than Newsom with one offer," a second poked, referring to Governor Gavin Newsom, who has received criticism for his response to the devastating fires. "Wow a celebrity not complaining about himself and trying to help. Using his money. I respect that immensely," a third added. "Failed California legislation at work," a fourth wrote.

That said, Spade isn't the only star putting in work. Selena Gomez recently announced her donation of $5 million, in addition to Beyoncé, who's committing to a reported $2.5 million. Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened their home to friends and family, in addition to donating children's items and relief essentials.

Despite their best efforts to be of service, disgruntled Family Ties actress Justine Bateman simply deemed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opportunists, who are "no better than ambulance chasers."

Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists.

"Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved. They are 'touring the damage'? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire," Bateman, 58, wrote on Twitter, now X.

As of Monday January 13, there have been 20,967 emergency responses, 124 wildfires, 40,588 acres burned, 12,300 structures destroyed, and a reported 19 fatalities — seemingly growing by the day — per CalFire.