Christina Applegate is apologizing for her fiery rant on Twitter, now X, after Donald Trump bested Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

After Trump secured his victory, Applegate posted on X on Wednesday, November 6: "Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don't want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick."

The Emmy Award winner didn't stop there, replying to one X user who tweeted how they "genuinely have no idea who you are, but Harris has no one to blame for her loss but herself. You're just whining. Get over it."

"Oh I'm whining??? Really," Applegate responded. "If you don't know who I am yet you follow me then f**k off. I am disabled. Everyday of my life is hard."

"The problem is women can't think straight one week out of the month and that's not good for a president and the American people know that," another social media user penned.

"Are you f*****g kidding me? Get on the phone now. Give me your number!!! I will ruin you. Don't f**k with a disabled woman who also, you a*s f**k oxygen thief probably Trumper piece of s**t, will have. Better life than you sitting in your mamas basement. Don't even try me," the 'Dead to Me' actress replied.

Later that morning, the 52-year-old apologized for her words.

"I apologize. I'm still reeling and sobbing," she said. "But I'm not angry anymore. Just going to go back to my bubble and watch a s**t ton of Bravo shows So peace to all. I suggest you do the same. Very soothing."

Aside from expressing her thoughts on Trump's win, Applegate has candidly spoken out about her struggles now that her multiple sclerosis (MS) has progressed into her hands.

In a new interview, the mom of one gave a raw description of how life has been for her ever since the symptoms of her disease worsen.

"I lay in bed screaming — like, the sharp pains, the ache, that squeezing," Applegate shared in the latest episode of her 'MeSsy' podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also suffers from the same condition.

The 'Married With Children' alum, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2021, says she struggles with the symptoms "every single day of [her] life."

"It's the worst," she added. "I can't even pick up my phone sometimes because now it's traveled into my hands, so I'll, like, try to go get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV or sometimes, I can't even hold them. I can't open bottles now."

The Los Angeles, California, native is just one of the approximately 400,000 people in the U.S. and over 2.1 million people worldwide struggling with the chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is known to affect people with a family history of MS and those with low Vitamin D levels. Obesity during childhood, smoking, viral infections, and exposure to toxins are also risk factors.