90 Day Fiancé has announced its highly anticipated return to TLC alongside three exciting new couples — in addition to the franchise's first-ever throuple.

The network announced the return of the popular reality series on January 14, following intercultural couples, including Americans and their foreign fiancés, and their journey as they navigate the complexities of love and cultural differences.

The season is set to include three exciting new pairs of lovebirds and the first ever throuple, who will face the challenges of cultural differences and societal pressures in their attempt to wed within 90 days before their visas expire.

Season 11 of the cult-favorite series will feature three all new romances, plus three returning couples, and the debut of a three-person couple — who maintain that they are polyamorous.

Matt, Amani and Any

The threesome, Matt and Amani and Any, came together when San Diego residents Matt and Amani were looking to explore new ways to navigate their difficult marriage of 10 years. Amani — who is bisexual — and Matt have fallen in love with Any, an exotic dancer from Tijuana, Mexico. After dating for one year, the trio are looking to make their relationship permanent.

Stevi and Mahadi

Stevi and Mahadi's love story began when Stevi taught online classes to Mahdi and a romance ensued after just one week of spending time together. Now, Stevi is bringing Mahdi to the U.S. to marry her.

Mark and Mina

Mark, a 59-year-old pilot met Mina, a glamorous 34-year-old model from Paris, and instantly fell head over heels. Mina is ready to move to the States after the birth of their daughter, however, her 9-year-old son's passport is delayed and her daughter from her previous marriage grows skeptical of their union.

Greg and Joan

The last couple, Greg and Joan, fell in love during a vacation in Uganda. Joan — an educated NGO director who values stability and security — grapples with the Long Island native who has an overbearing mom and lacks a stable job.

Returning couples include Shekinah and Sarper season 5, Shawn and Alliya from season 4, and Jessica and Juan from season 3.

The brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé is set to premiere on Sunday, February 16 at 8/7c on TLC.