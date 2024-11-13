Naviyd, Usher's son, has brought new life to one of his dad's most memorable internet moments with a TikTok that has fans buzzing.

In the video, posted to TikTok on Tuesday, November 12, Naviyd humorously reenacted Usher's iconic "middle moment" from Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show.' In the clip, a star-studded lineup performed an a cappella rendition of Queen's "We Are the Champions" track in celebration of the Super Bowl in February 2015.

The original performance featured some of the biggest names in music, including Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Meghan Trainor, and One Direction. Although each performer shined, it was Usher glancing left, right, up and down as if he would be placed in the middle, that went viral, earning him a place in internet history.

Now, years later, Naviyd has stepped in to recreate that unforgettable moment with a TikTok that perfectly captured his father's expressions and mannerisms, right down to the look of playful confusion.

Fans quickly embraced the video, pouring onto social media to share their reactions and relive the laughter from Usher's original moment. "Usher swore he was gonna be in the middle 😂😂😂," one user joked, while another added, "Naviyd really has his dad's comedic timing!" The TikTok brought a wave of appreciation and amusement, with fans commenting on how well Naviyd nailed his father's look and spirit.

Even those who hadn't seen the original Fallon performance found the TikTok entertaining, with comments like, "The kid is a natural!" and "Not him roasting his dad 😭." The father-son humor struck a chord, blending nostalgia with a fresh take. Naviyd's recreation of the now-legendary "middle moment" became a heartwarming example of family humor and a viral hit, proving that some internet moments never lose their charm — especially when they're lovingly brought back by the next generation.