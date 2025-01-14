Tim Tebow, former NFL quarterback and college football star, and his wife, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh, are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who married in January 2020 after meeting in 2018, shared their news exclusively with 'People' before making a public announcement on Instagram.

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," said Demi-Leigh, 29, now 16 weeks pregnant. Tim, 37, added that he's "honored for the privilege of getting the responsibility and the joy of being mom and dad."

"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," Demi-Leigh gushed. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."

Speaking from Dallas during his college football playoff duties, Tim noted the reality of him becoming a dad hasn't fully set in yet. "But when I'm with her and I see the belly growing, then it just becomes so real," he says.

"I feel like every time I say, 'Tim's going to be a dad!' it feels so surreal," added Demi-Leigh. The couple are approaching their fifth wedding anniversary on January 20th.

The pair also shared warm words about each other's future parenting qualities. Tim said his wife "is going to be a fierce defender and protector," adding, "She will be extremely loyal and loving. Demi is someone that is extremely determined. When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in — and I know that she will do that as a mom, too."

Demi-Leigh praised Tim as "extremely gracious" and notes, "Our Savior gave us the ultimate amount of grace, and I see Tim live that out as a walking example every single day... that is something that will be so instrumental." She added, "Tim is one of the most thoughtful people. He is literally one of the best gift-givers I have ever met."

Reflecting on her pregnancy journey, Demi-Leigh admitted the first trimester "wasn't super fun" with unfathomable tiredness. However, she also shared, "I have loved being pregnant... I have gained the absolute just new respect for moms, especially moms that are working."

For Tim, the news of his impending fatherhood has transformed his entire outlook on life.

"It's just amazing how it also reprioritizes and changes what you put an emphasis on and what you value most," he reflected. "News like that just supersedes the level of importance and the level of joy that you have. It's just so cool."