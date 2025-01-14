Social media influencer Olivia Davis has responded to accusations of racism following controversial remarks made about NBA player Torrey Craig's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

Speaking to 'TMZ' outside a Los Angeles Whole Foods, Davis attempted to clarify her position and defend herself against mounting criticism.

The controversy stemmed from an episode of the '3 Girls 1 Kitchen' podcast, where Davis, alongside co-hosts Alexa Adams and Lana Rhoades, discussed Craig's dating history. During the conversation, questions arose about Craig's current relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, given his previous pattern of dating women who reportedly resembled Davis.

Davis alluded to the idea that Craig typically dates women like herself — blonde and white — and questioned his attraction to the Dallas-born entertainer.

"Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What's her name?" Davis said, seemingly mispronouncing Megan's name on purpose. She later added, "I can't even get mad, though, 'cause it's like, damn, that's kind of a flex."

Addressing this specific issue, Davis explained that English is not her first language, attributing the pronunciation error to her general difficulty with English vowel sounds rather than any intentional slight. She characterized it as a "stupid, dumb, blonde moment."

Davis also sought to distance herself from the more controversial aspects of the conversation, stating that it was one of her co-hosts who initially questioned Craig's dating preferences. She maintains that her only contribution was confirming that Craig had previously dated women with similar features to herself.

In her defense, Davis expressed surprise at the public's reaction and offered an apology to anyone offended by her comments. She emphasized that she considers herself a fan of Megan Thee Stallion and is "happy Torrey landed someone as beautiful and as big" as the rapper.

Regarding the core allegations of racism, Davis strongly denied any racial motivation behind the podcast discussion, insisting the conversation "had nothing to do with race."