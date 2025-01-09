Olivia Davis, ex-girlfriend of NBA player Torrey Craig, sparked controversy after suggesting that Megan Thee Stallion doesn't fit his "type" during a resurfaced podcast clip.

On the podcast 3 Girls 1 Kitchen, Davis implied that Craig typically dates women like herself — blonde and white — while questioning his attraction to the Houston rap superstar.

"Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What's her name?" Davis said, seemingly mispronouncing Megan's name on purpose. She later added, "I can't even get mad, though, 'cause it's like, damn, that's kind of a flex," but her remarks didn't sit well with fans of the rapper.

Former adult entertainer Lana Rhoades also landed herself in hot water after discussing Craig on the podcast.

The 34-year-old, according to Rhoades, only dated women who "all look like you guys," referring to her two white friends. "I just wonder what his type is," she added.

Davis agreed, "Yeah, they all looked very similar."

The pair's comments about Craig's supposed dating preferences sparked outrage online, with many calling out the remarks as microaggressions and tone-deaf.

Read more: Megan Thee Stallion Sues YouTuber Milagro Gramz Over Deepfake Porn Video and Tory Lanez Lies

Megan Thee Stallion, a global superstar and advocate for Black women's empowerment, boasts an impressive career that spans chart-topping hits like "Savage" (2020) and "WAP" (2020) and a degree in health administration from Texas Southern University.

Despite her accolades, Rhoades and her friend seemed baffled by the relationship.

Read more: Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Lied in Gayle King Interview About Sleeping With Tory Lanez

Critics were quick to blast the trio in the comment section, pointing out the entitlement in questioning a Black man's attraction to a Black woman.

Social media users labeled the podcast discussion as jealous and disrespectful, especially after Rhoades' friend struggled to pronounce Megan's name. One comment read, "A White woman who can't pronounce 'Meg'? Girl bye." Another added, "It's weird a White woman is questioning how a Black man could like a Black woman when he's raised by Black women."

Neither Craig nor Megan has commented on the backlash, but the "Hotties" have stood firmly by Megan's side, celebrating her success and condemning the podcast's remarks.

The pair went viral after Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, shared a mirror selfie of the pair online in early January.

Megan thee Stallion x Torrey Craig pic.twitter.com/Pb4T4dwMwU — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 4, 2025

Craig, who plays for the Chicago Bulls, averages 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.