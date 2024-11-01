Gayle King is keeping it classy when it comes to her response to Megan Thee Stallion.

Taking to her Instagram account, King gave her response to the rapper admitting she lied to her in their much-watched 2022 interview and said she wanted people to focus on other matters like the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 5.

"I am just sitting here minding my own business. People are reaching out to me saying 'Hey, Gale. Megan Thee Stallion just called you a b-tch,'" King began.

"I know you're expecting me or maybe thinking I have something negative to say. I do not. I have nothing but great, great love and respect for Megan Thee Stallion. Cheering her on always," she added.

King then shifted her focus to the election.

"How has this election got so nasty?" she questioned. "How do we tap that down?"

King also shifted her focus to Halloween, seemingly brushing off any other controversy that might have surrounded her response.

In a clip that dropped Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion admitted that she lied to King when the journalist questioned her about sleeping with Tory Lanez.

Read more: Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Lied in Gayle King Interview About Sleeping With Tory Lanez

"Yes, b--h I lied to Gayle King, b---h. First, I didn't even know that b---h would ask me about that s**t. But she obviously wanted to talk about the shooting. That's not what this is about. Even if it was, I f---d that n--a like once, maybe twice on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f----g mind," she said in the clip.

Megan insisted that while she lied to King, it still does not justify her getting shot by Lanez. The clip was taken from her documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. The documentary also addresses Lanez attempting to cover up his actions, including a jail call to Kelsey Harris -- Megan's former best friend -- in which he urged her to help "bail me out of this s--t."

Recently, the embattled music superstar filed an ethics complaint against his former attorney, claiming that she had ties to Roc Nation, which has ties to Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot back in 2020 and Megan recently filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz over false claims made about the incident.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'