Ellen DeGeneres has been spotted back in Montecito, California, sporting a new, natural gray hairstyle, marking a significant departure from her signature platinum blonde look.

The 66-year-old former talk show host was seen on January 14, continuing to embrace the hair transformation she began during her recent move to the United Kingdom.

The change was first noticed in November when DeGeneres appeared in a social media post from The Farmer's Dog pub in the Cotswolds, where she was captured enjoying a live music performance with her wife, Portia de Rossi, 51.

The video showed DeGeneres with noticeably darker, shorter hair - presumably her natural color.

This style evolution coincides with major life changes for DeGeneres and de Rossi. The couple relocated to the British countryside in late 2024 after discovering "a house she loved," according to sources who spoke to 'People'.

During their time in England, they've been spotted socializing with local celebrities, including spending time at Jeremy Clarkson's pub with his partner Lisa Hogan and musicians James Blunt and The Corrs.

The move followed the sale of their Carpinteria estate in August for $96 million. Now back in Montecito, DeGeneres appears to be maintaining her new, more natural look, suggesting this change might be more than just a temporary switch.

This transformation comes as DeGeneres continues to embrace life after concluding her long-running talk show, suggesting a more relaxed approach to her public image in this new chapter of her life.