Danny Trejo is calling out Hollywood stars, including Kim Kardashian, urging them to focus on helping wildfire victims rather than using the crisis to push personal agendas.

Speaking to TMZ, Trejo voiced his frustration, saying now is not the time for celebrities to climb on their soapboxes. "We want to help the victims first," he emphasized, pointing out that many stars, like Kardashian, may have good intentions but are missing the mark by making the situation political.

Trejo specifically addressed Kardashian's comments about low wages for incarcerated firefighters risking their lives on the frontlines. Kardashian had highlighted their heroic efforts and their meager compensation of $1 per hour, which has remained unchanged since 1984. She advocated for a pay increase, urging the California governor to take action.

Trejo, who spent over a decade in prison for offenses including armed robbery and drug dealing, shared a perspective shaped by his own experiences. Speaking on the incarcerated firefighters, he said they are "fine" with the arrangement because "they're getting time off their sentences." He also urged others to shift their attention, adding, "Worry about the people that lost everything." For Trejo, the priority remains helping those devastated by the wildfires, rather than focusing on political debates about compensation during such a crisis.

He explained that incarcerated firefighters are more focused on the time reductions they receive for their service. "A lot of that money goes to restitution," he said, adding that even if wages increased, inmates wouldn't see much of it.

As someone who served time in prison and worked as a firefighter during his incarceration, Trejo has a unique perspective. He believes the reduced sentences are often more impactful for inmates than monetary compensation.

Trejo also warned against arsonists, saying they would face extreme disdain in prison. "They'll be hated as much as child molesters," he cautioned, citing the senseless devastation caused by such crimes.

Trejo's past experiences in prison, which he has spoken about openly, shaped his views on redemption and accountability. Having spent years behind bars before finding success in Hollywood, he understands both the struggles and the potential for rehabilitation among inmates.

While Trejo supports advocating for prisoner rights, he insists the focus during these crises should remain on immediate relief for victims.