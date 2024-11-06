Hugh Grant says the fourth "Bridget Jones" movie is "the best" of the franchise.

Grant, 64, is returning in the role of Daniel Cleaver in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," alongside star Renée Zellweger, 55, who plays the titular Bridget Jones.

"It's the one with the most heart," Grant told Extra of the upcoming fourth film, which hits theaters on Valentine's Day 2025. The first movie, "Bridget Jones's Diary," came out in 2001, followed by 2004's "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason," and 2016's "Bridget Jones's Baby." All are based on novels by English author Helen Fielding.

"It's very moving, but also very funny," Grant told the outlet, adding that the fourth film is "the best" in the series so far.

Despite previously swearing off doing anymore rom-coms, Grant told People in April that "it's a very good script," referring to "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy."

"It's partly based on [author] Helen Fielding's experiences of bringing up two children by herself after her husband died. And so Bridget is bringing up two kids and wondering whether she should ever go back to dating," Grant told the outlet.

-- With reporting by TMX