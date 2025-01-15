Riley Keough revealed that her childhood was unusual to say the least.

Keough, 35, the eldest grandchild of the legendary Elvis Presley, recently appeared as a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she discussed the unconventional events that took place in her childhood, including being arrested as a minor.

When podcast host Alex Cooper asked Keough to elaborate on the details, asking how much of her upbringing growing up in a famous family was "definitely not normal," the 35-year-old unapologetically responded, "Like, all of it."

"If I shared the day-to-day growing up, it would probably be like, crazy," Keough said through a smile, before Cooper urged her to continue. "It was just a lot of things, it was very like high security, and if we're going somewhere it was lots of people following us," she detailed.

When Cooper asked how she's "so calm," Keough laughed.

"I'm not, at all," she admitted.

That said, she also peeled back the curtain on a rebellious phase she endured as a teen, admitting to listeners that she was once arrested as a minor.

"I went to a party at my friend's house, but I didn't know that it wasn't my friend's house," Keough explained. "It was a house for sale. The police came, and most people got away. And then about 10 of us got arrested."

According to the Golden Globe nominee, her mother — the late Lisa Marie Presley, who was married to Michael Jackson for two years — was "pissed."

"She was like, 'This is on you girl,'" Keough said of her mother's response, adding how she was "lucky" that the rebellious incident didn't end up "in the papers," per Page Six.

"I was grounded for, like, three months ... on my 16th or 15th birthday or something. ... She was in Las Vegas, and I had to call her and tell her to come back from Vegas and pick me up in prison." The celeb daughter also admitted that in her younger years, she enjoyed sneaking out to hang with people "she wasn't allowed to."