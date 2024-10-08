NBA G League basketball player R.J. Hampton is making headlines after he was caught on camera verbally abusing the mother of his child.

In a clip obtained by 'The Neighborhood Talk,' Hampton was seen having a heated exchange with his child's mother, Tiffany Jeffcoat, where he berated her by calling her out of her name multiple times. In the clip, he audibly told her to "Shut the f***k up."

In the footage, the two appear to be arguing publicly in front of their child, Halo, who is also seen in the video. "I don't care if you have me on recording, I couldn't care less," the former Miami Heat star contended.

"Looks like that Miami trip ruffled his feathers," 'The Neighborhood Talk' wrote in the caption of the video clip on Instagram. "**we do not condone bullying or violence**" the social media outlet added.

"Black women in the comments trying to save & investigate per usual...they probably sat up many nights talking about why they don't like YOU smh," one fan responded in the comment section. "Leave these yt woman tf alone!" a second poked.

"She edited the h**l out them clips," a fan suggested, as another penned, "I think she might have assaulted him and he's saying no one's going to care bc he defended himself. Also this video is edited way too much to accept those words alone. Nice try Becky."

Despite fans being on the fence regarding who may have been the real aggressor in the fallout, the public altercation may make his path back to the roster a bit more difficult.

The 23-year-old, who currently plays for the Delaware Blue Coats in the G-league, was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks as the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He's also played for the New Zealand Breakers, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Miami Heat.

The league has yet to comment on the player's altercation.