Conor McGregor's fiancée Dee Devlin has released a strong statement expressing her thoughts on the recent ruling that found him guilty of a 2018 sexual assault.

Devlin posted on her official Instagram account, standing by her partner, saying, "My man and I have created a beautiful life together. I love him I trust him and I BELIEVE HIM!"

"Our four beautiful children whose smiling faces and happy hearts are testimony to the man he is and who we are! No one is entitled to comment on our relationship- we trust one another and love one another," Devlin added. "Nothing or nobody will change that. Our family stands strong!"

She also took to her Instagram story to express her thoughts on victim Nikita Hand's alleged unfounded claims in a detailed post.

"Imagine a WOMAN, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman's man with a family and child on the way."

"This woman claims to know me. Yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to the man? Really?"

"Whilst out on a 3 day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday morning, Sunday night into Monday morning."

"All the while out of her face in a hotel room dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of WOMAN are you? My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world."

dee devlin denying a court ruling in favour of victim blaming a woman who went though hell at the hands of her husband is actually evil, 'my sons will be warned women like you exist in the world', id be more concerned about warning them of the type of person their da is

Devlin didn't stop there, extending her criticism towards Hand and expressing her desire for the CCTV footage to be made public.

"CCTV DOES NOT LIE," she emphasized. "I look forward to the day the world will see the footage of you on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother on you having the time of your life."

Allegations of sexual assaults have been made against McGregor on four separate occasions, each of which was subsequently dismissed by law enforcement. The most recent incident occurred in Miami during the NBA Finals last year.

Despite his consistent denial of any wrongdoing, sources close to him have dismissed allegations of sexual assault as false and financially motivated. But in a recent development, a jury has determined that McGregor did indeed assault Hand at The Beacon Hotel in Dublin in December 2018.

After hearing all the evidence over the course of eight days and carefully listening to the closing arguments and the judge's instructions, the 12-person jury spent just over 6 hours deliberating before reaching their decision.

The jury at the High Court in Dublin reached a decision: McGregor was found guilty of assaulting Hand and has been instructed to compensate the victim with around $260,000 in damages.