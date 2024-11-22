A civil jury in Ireland's high court has determined that Conor McGregor, the Irish mixed martial arts fighter, assaulted a woman at a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

McGregor was ordered to pay €248,603 in damages, $258,984.66 in USD, to Nikita Hand, also known as Nikita Ní Laimhín, after she accused him of raping and physically attacking her.

During the trial, Hand's legal team argued that McGregor, 36, had brutally assaulted her, leaving her with injuries that required medical attention. The jury heard testimony that a doctor at a sexual assault treatment unit recommended photographic documentation of Hand's injuries the day after the alleged attack due to the severity of her condition. Another man, James Lawrence, was also accused of assaulting Hand, but the jury cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Outside the courtroom following the verdict, Hand, 35, expressed gratitude to her family and the rape crisis center worker who supported her throughout the two-week trial and the years-long legal process.

"I want to show [her daughter] Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is, and justice will be served," she said. She encouraged survivors of sexual assault to speak up, adding, "You have a voice and keep on fighting for justice."

Hand explained that the civil case was her way of seeking vindication after the director of public prosecutions decided not to proceed with criminal charges, citing insufficient prospects for a conviction.

McGregor, who was accompanied in court by his partner, family, and coach, denied the allegations. He maintained that his sexual encounter with Hand was consensual and described her claims as "full of lies" and "fantasy." McGregor also denied causing any bruising to her.

Hand testified that she met McGregor after a work Christmas party, and they went to a penthouse party in a south Dublin hotel where drugs and alcohol were present. She alleged that McGregor took her to a bedroom in the penthouse and sexually assaulted her. Her lawyer, John Gordon, stated that Hand had been on antidepressants and was under the influence of drugs at the time of the alleged assault.

With the six-year ordeal now behind her, Hand expressed hope for rebuilding her life and moving forward.