Christina Haack was spotted stepping into luxury as she stunned fans with her new 2025 Ferrari 296 GTB amid her divorce from her estranged husband, Josh Hall.

The HGTV star was seen on Tuesday morning jumping into her new ride outside of her Newport Beach home, according to Hello. The luxury sports car flaunts a hefty price tag of $342, 205, per the outlet.

Although the Ferrari screams opulence, the 41-year-old went traditional in color, opting for black. The impressive car boasts a 120° V6 engine in addition to a plug-in electric motor capable of delivering up to 830 cv, per the media outlet.

Christina Haack Spotted for First Time Since Ex Josh Hall Debuted New Girlfriend https://t.co/IgnIAmcPuo — People (@people) January 14, 2025

Her luxury outing comes amid her divorce from her ex Josh Hall, who the Flip Or Flop star was married to for three years. Haack and Hall both filed for divorce in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Despite the two grappling with marital turmoil, the estranged duo joined forces for the competitive real estate TV series, The Flip Off. If things weren't messy enough, Haack competes against Tarek El Moussa — whom she was married to from 2009 to 2018 — and his wife, Heather. The ex-couple share two children together.

In the past, Haack expressed that Hall had some concern regarding her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — who now takes the role as his Flip Off opponent — telling Entertainment Tonight back in November that Hall had "jealousy" towards Moussa.

"[Josh] doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, and some could call it 'flirty,' "Haack said of Hall's "insecure" behavior. "For me, it's like a sibling type of thing."

Regardless of the messy circumstances, the show is airing as planned, however, not without some high drama.

"Remember, you're a Hall now," Hall shot at Haack in a clip of the The Flip Off series premiere. "Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is," he added. "You're rude."

The Flip Off is set to kick off January 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, debuting with a two-hour episode.