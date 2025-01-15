Cameron Diaz has revealed her favorite rapper — and it's a choice that might surprise fans.

Indeed, the actress recently named Tyler, The Creator as her "GOAT" rapper during a lighthearted conversation with Jamie Foxx for Complex's "GOAT Talk." On top of that, she shared that she's a new Travis Scott fan.

Diaz, known for her iconic roles in The Mask and Charlie's Angels, appeared alongside Foxx, her Back in Action costar, in the latest episode of the series.

There, the two stars discussed their top picks in various categories, including comedians, personal quirks — and of course rappers, as you can see at the very end of the video below.

When Diaz named Tyler her hip-hop GOAT, Foxx regaled her with a story.

"I ran into Tyler, The Creator at a restaurant. I didn't know he was that tall," he said. "That motherf***er is, like, 6'2" and rocked up."

Foxx even mimicked Tyler's reaction, quoting him as saying, "'Yeah, I get that a lot.'"

Cameron Diaz Listens to Travis Scott

Diaz also added that she's recently gotten into Travis Scott's music.

"Also, I've just kind of gotten a little bit more into Travis Scott," she shared. "I didn't realize, and I was like, 'Oh, this is some elevated s**t.'"

While Foxx chose a more classic entertainer, naming Jay-Z as his GOAT rapper, Diaz's picks highlighted her appreciation for newer styles.

Diaz's husband, Benji Madden of Good Charlotte, may have played a role in introducing her to these artists.

As a native of Long Beach, California, Diaz has long-standing connections to hip-hop culture. She famously went to high school with Snoop Dogg, whom she described during a 2011 Lopez Tonight interview.

"We went to high school together," Diaz told host George Lopez. "He was a year older than me. I remember him — he was very tall and skinny, he wore lots of ponytails in his head."

She added, "And I'm pretty sure I bought weed from him. I had to have."