Leonardo DiCaprio has announced his commitment to donating $1 million in relief efforts amid the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.

The actor took to Instagram Wednesday to tell his following of 60.8 million that he's partnered with Rewild's Rapid Response program, as wildfires have destroyed over 12,000 structures and reportedly killed at least 25 people.

DiCaprio began the heartfelt message in his Instagram stories by acknowledging the destruction that has taken place in the city since the fires started nearly two weeks ago on January 7.

"The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing to $1 million in partnership with @Rewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts," DiCaprio, 50, began.

"Initial aid will immediately benefit the L.A. Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and So Cal Fire Fund — organizations on the front lines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and fire fighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most."

The actor continued: "Re:wild's Rapid Response program is uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies."

DiCaprio concluded his informative announcement by tagging the foundations in his story, separately displaying each program and the link to donate.

Other celebs to make charitable contributions to organizations amid the deadly fires include Selena Gomez, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Beyoncé. Other stars like Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle have reportedly opened their homes to family and friends.

"As you know, where I love is on fire right now. Literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning," Curtis, 66, shared during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I flew here last night, I was on the plane, I started getting texts — and it's f*****g gnarly, you guys. It's just a catastrophe in Southern California."

Jamie Lee Curtis talking about the fire. pic.twitter.com/HxG46w1HkZ — Jannine.. #MagaMemeQueen ™️ 👑🇺🇸 (@janninereid1) January 9, 2025

"If you know anybody on the West Coast or not, the American Red Cross — support them. They will come in and help people. Do anything you can," Curtis urged viewers. "Give blood, donate, whatever you can do."