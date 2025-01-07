Charlamagne tha God shared an update about Wendy Williams on The Breakfast Club.

"I spoke to Wendy [Williams] over the holidays," Charlamagne tha God said on Tuesday, January 7. His co-hosts, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious, asked what occurred.

"She seemed perfectly fine to me — Wendy sound like she could do radio tomorrow if she wanted to," Charlamagne, real name Lenard Larry McKelvey, said.

"You called her or she reached out to you?" DJ Envy inquired.

"She called me, I don't know what 'incapacitated' means in regards to dementia or whatever they say she was dealing with — but no, there's nothing incapacitated about Wendy Williams," he continued.

DJ Envy asked his co-host to described her energy, when he replied how "She sound like Wendy Williams! I'm trying to tell you. She didn't skip a beat."

The 46-year-old went on to describe how Williams thought Charlamagne was recording their conversation, after his phone "said record or something like that and when I saw it, I stopped it."

"She was like, 'Are you recording me?' Then she was like, 'No, you wouldn't do that,' " he added. "She's perfectly normal!"

The update from Williams' former radio co-host came weeks after she attended her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s college graduation on December 19. Hunter Jr., her only child, shared a "Quick update on my mom" in an Instagram comment.

"She's sober and wants to come home," he wrote. "We're fighting to make that happen because isolation is killing her faster than anything else. The comment was under a reel of Williams' attending the ceremony, Kevin wearing his cap and gown, and Wendy spending time with her family.

Read more: Wendy Williams Caught on Camera Going Off on Caretakers After Her Scooter Was Left Unattended

Williams, 60, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia back in May 2023. The former TV talk show host has battled various health issues, including Graves' disease, lymphedema, and alcohol abuse.

In spite of her health challenges, there have been instances when Williams has been seen in public seemingly in good spirits, such as a recent sighting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

During this outing, she was pictured smiling in an SUV as her nephew, Travis Finnie, collected a food order.