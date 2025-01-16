Wendy Williams shocked listeners during her interview on 'The Breakfast Club' on Thursday, January 16, where she made bold and unsettling predictions regarding Diddy's future.

The discussion took a dramatic turn at the close of the 30-minute interview when Charlamagne tha God referenced an old rumor that Diddy had Williams fired from her radio position years ago. Williams, 60, didn't address the allegation directly, instead pivoting to a striking claim about the disgraced music mogul.

"Diddy is done," she said over the phone, asserting how he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The mother of one doubled down on her claim, saying, "Diddy will go to prison for life people. You don't know things that I know about Diddy from back in the day and you know what? It's about time people, it is about time."

"She still got it," DJ Envy said as the group laughed.

Diddy, 55, is currently embroiled in serious legal trouble.

He faces a federal indictment on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His arrest by federal agents occurred in September 2024 at a hotel in New York City. Prosecutors accuse him of orchestrating a criminal enterprise that enabled his abuse and exploitation of women, allegedly to maintain his public image and cover up unlawful activities.

The indictment against Diddy includes shocking claims about events described as "Freak-Offs." These were reportedly elaborate and orchestrated sexual encounters, often involving both a male sex worker and a woman, with the sessions allegedly recorded under Diddy's direction.

Diddy has firmly denied all allegations, insisting that all his sexual interactions were consensual and involved adults.

Chopper, former member of Bad Boy Records' group Da Band, revealed that he witnessed Diddy doing shocking things behind closed doors.

In an interview published early January 2025, the New Orleans rapper appeared on The Art of Dialogue where he called Diddy "gay." He alleged he saw Diddy hooking up with an unnamed high-profile man in a recording studio.

According to him, he walked into an unexpected scene when he saw Diddy "tonguing down" another powerful man, which left him looking at the record exec "differently" following the shocking sight.

"I opened the door, I seen what I seen, and I hurried and slammed the door [...] It f*****d me up, I'm not gonna lie. I looked at Diddy differently after that. I wasn't feeling that Bad Boy s**t no more," he claimed.

After the alleged incident, the former Making The Band star noticed he was being treated "nicely" by other executives at the label, in addition to receiving the music video for his single, "Lil Daddy," for free in 2016.