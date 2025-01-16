Jamie Foxx went on record calling out an unspecified comedian in what appears to be a fiery clap back, which fans speculate could be about Katt Williams.

The Academy Award-winning actor was promoting his new film Back In Action, alongside co-star Cameron Diaz on Complex's GOAT Talk where he took time to address his GOAT curse word, which seemingly came with an unsuspecting message.

Foxx's phrase of choice was "b***h made a** n***a," prompting his co-star Diaz to burst into laughter.

"B***h made a** ni**a," he stated. "B***h made, for me, is actually scientific, because when I see [the] guy that I'm talking about, he's usually small, he's 128 lbs. B***h made," Foxx, 57, reiterated.

"How many men do you know who are 128 lbs?" Diaz, 52, asked. "A lot of comedians. I'll leave it at that," he said through a cheeky smile. "A lot of little motherf*******g comedians. Bi**h made a** ni**a, f**k outta here, man. Tiny a*s, tiny motherf****r."

Although the Django actor didn't name anyone specifically, fans in the comment section immediately began to speculate that Foxx's spicy language may have been a dig at Katt Williams.

"That was definitely towards Katt lol," one fan wrote in the YouTube comment section. "3:36 The war with Katt continues," as second fan wrote, penning a timestamp. "Those short jokes were shots @ katt," a third agreed. "That was shot at Kat! lol His Jay and Trump are accurate and hilarious!" another fan exclaimed.

That said, the star's comments come after Williams joked about comparing Foxx's recent Netflix special What Had Happened Was... to a funeral, in addition to comparing the comedian to a clone.

"I saw Jamie Foxx's special," Williams, 53, began in a stand-up comedian set posted by an audience member online.

"I didn't know what to think! Five minutes in I'm crying like a baby. The f**k I'm doing crying at a special?" Williams joked. "Jamie Foxx ain't s**t," he added.

"This n*gga was having butt-naked basketball parties."



Katt Williams jokes about Jamie Foxx being a clone as he reacts to Jamie Foxx's Netflix comedy special. pic.twitter.com/V0rCOjQk7R — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 12, 2025

Foxx's Netflix special debuted last year on December 10. In the show, the comedian details his hospitalization in 2023, admitting he had a "brain bleed" which led to a "stroke." In addition to adding clarity to some clarity rumors, Foxx details his deep vulnerability and gratitude with a dose of humor.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... is available on Netflix.