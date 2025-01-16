Despite appearing enthusiastic during her recent interview on "The Breakfast Club," Wendy Williams' lawyer has revealed that the media personality is still facing challenges and struggles.

In a recent statement given to TMZ, lawyer Roberta Kaplan stressed that the TV personality continues to face the challenges of frontal lobe dementia, a progressive brain disorder that has no known cure.

The lawyer said that Williams experiences fluctuations between "good and bad days."

Despite moments of clarity that may give the impression of wellness, Kaplan said the court has officially declared her unfit to oversee her legal and financial matters due to her current condition.

Williams addressed concerns about her cognitive health during the rare radio interview on Thursday morning, refuting any suggestions of being "permanently incapacitated" due to her ongoing battle with dementia.

The former radio talk show host wept while discussing her ongoing battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, conditions diagnosed in May 2023.

"I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison," she said. "I am definitely isolated."

Williams added, "To talk to these people who live here, that is not my cup of tea. I keep the door closed."

"I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by."

Williams shared having only $15 to her name and her sadness over the absence of her beloved cats, stating that they are "gone" even though she wishes they were still with her.

Regarding her future plans, the television personality shared her desire to relocate to Florida in order to be closer to her family. The celebrity is eagerly looking forward to her upcoming trip to Miami next month to commemorate her father's birthday.

Williams revealed that, for the past three years, she has celebrated her birthdays in solitude within the confines of a highly secure facility.

"This is what is called emotional abuse," she said.

During the interview, her niece Alex Finnie stood up for Williams and vouched for her present mental well-being.

"Anybody that knows my aunt knows she's always been a unique personality," Finnie said.

"How she's talking, that's her. That's who she is. Don't try to twist how she is."

Meanwhile, The US Sun reported that Williams' family has created a GoFundMe page, and they are aiming to raise $50,000 to free her from the "loneliness and deep isolation" of being under a guardianship.

The GoFundMe page, titled "Support Wendy Williams' Fight for Independence," came before her Thursday interview.

According to its description, "A GoFundMe fundraiser is being urgently organized to assist Wendy Williams' family in expediting her return to her rightful home in Florida."

"For far too long, Wendy has faced the challenges of being unjustly placed under guardianship and labeled as incapacitated, despite her strong will and determination to live her life independently," the page added.

"Her current situation is not only unfair but also deeply isolating. The guardian assigned to her has severed her connections with friends and family, leaving her without the support network she so desperately needs."

The page description noted, "This isolation in New York has made it increasingly difficult for her to maintain her strength and resilience."

"Unfortunately, they have exhausted their financial resources in their fight against this unjust guardianship and are in dire need of assistance to secure legal representation. Legal services can be prohibitively expensive, and without our support, they may struggle to navigate the complexities of the situation."