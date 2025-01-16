Former daytime television host Wendy Williams revealed troubling details about her conservatorship in two separate interviews on January 16, speaking with Don Lemon and The Breakfast Club about her increasingly restricted lifestyle.

During her conversation with Lemon, Williams, 60, described the tight financial controls imposed by her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

Despite having amassed considerable wealth throughout her career, Williams claims she must seek permission for even basic purchases. "I can't even go to Sephora without going through her," Williams explained, suggesting that Morrissey is personally profiting from her role as guardian.

"I only have like $15 dollars... this guardian person is keeping my money trapped. She has all of my money," Williams told Lemon.

These financial restrictions complement the personal limitations Williams detailed in her emotional Breakfast Club appearance, where she likened her situation to imprisonment.

"I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison," Williams stated, describing her life in a New York City wellness facility where she's confined to a small room with basic amenities.

The media personality's current situation has raised concerns about the conservatorship system, particularly following her team's February 2024 announcement that she had been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

While court documents describe her as "permanently disabled and legally incapacitated," her niece Alex Finnie disputes this characterization, noting that Williams hasn't received a recent medical evaluation.

Williams' most pressing concern remains her inability to visit her 94-year-old father in Miami, highlighting the emotional toll of the conservatorship restrictions.

During her appearance on the Breakfast Club, the mother of one described how she's "in New York City right.... I'm in this place where the people are like in their 90's and their 80's and their 70's ... but these people, I don't care if they're 50 and 60...there's something wrong with these people, here on this floor."

"I have breakfast, lunch, and dinner right here on the bed," she said of what she calls a "luxury prison" one bedroom. "I watch TV, I listen to radio, I look at the window, I talk on the phone."

Spilling more shocking details, former The Wendy Williams Show host confirmed that she is not allowed to "leave or have visitors," take a trip, or visit family members. "Excuse me, where I am, you have to get keys to unlock the door to press the elevator to go downstairs first of all," she said of her restricted living space.

Williams, in tears, declared that her "life is f*****d up!"