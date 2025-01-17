Kid Rock took a jab at Michelle Obama after news broke that she would not be attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration just days away.

Rock had a "kind reminder" for the former first lady during his appearance on Jessie Watters Primetime Thursday, January 16. The "Cowboy" rockstar revealed it wasn't his first rodeo when it comes to inaugurations — and one in particular comes to mind.

The five-time Grammy Award winner told viewers that he had a "good time" performing at her husband Barack Obama's inauguration despite not voting for him at all. The musician speculates that she might be "a little angry."

"I heard Michelle Obama is not attending. I would kindly remind her that years back, when Obama was first elected I did not vote for him," Rock, 54, said. "But they asked me to play the inauguration and I played it."

"I went. Had a good time. I went for out of respect of the presidency so, I would kindly remind Mrs. Michelle about that," Rock concluded, prompting Fox host Watters to laugh.

"Why isn't Michelle attending? All the other first ladies are," Watters asked Rock.

"I dunno, she seems a little angry," the rockstar replied. "She might be. I dunno," he laughed. "If you can't say nothing nice..." Rock concluded, coining the famous phrase, that one should keep their mouth closed if they have nothing kind to say.

Despite a bit of banter, it seems Rock may be onto her silent protest, as a source close to the first lady told PEOPLE January 15 that Michelle is not a fan of faking smiles when it comes to someone she feels is a threat to American democracy.

"There's no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She's not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol's sake," the source stated. "Michelle doesn't do anything because it's expected or it's protocol or it's tradition."

That said, the 60th inaugural ceremony at the Capitol won't be the only tradition she skips out on, as the former first lady was also MIA during the late president Jimmy Carter's funeral which was held last week in Washington, D.C.

"She served in the public eye and did all the public good that she could for eight years as first lady," the source added regarding her official responsibilities back in 2017.

"You'll see her when she has a project or cause to promote but she doesn't feel the need to be a public figure anymore," the source said.