Joe Jonas has captured the internet's attention once again, this time with a daring and glamorous transformation on TikTok. The pop star embraced full drag, complete with dramatic makeup, a wig and blouse for a lighthearted cameo that fans can't stop talking about.

In the viral video, Jonas dons a sleek short hairstyle with side-swept bangs, accentuated by a bold pink lipstick and a rosy blush. His performance is nothing short of theatrical as he lip-syncs "I'm going roller skating, don't touch my stuff!" with perfect timing and flair.

The look is a clear throwback to '90s pop culture, as Jonas channels a scene from the nostalgic series Are You Afraid of the Dark? To complete the vibe, he wears what appears to be a satin black dress with a choker cut-out.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.

While some were confused by Jonas's bold choice, others celebrated his creativity and humor. Many acknowledged that his drag cameo wasn't on their "2025 bingo card" but found it hilarious and entertaining nonetheless.

It remains unclear whether the video is part of a larger project or just Jonas having fun with his followers. Either way, it's clear that he has a knack for keeping fans on their toes.

This isn't the first time Jonas has shown his playful side online. From comedic clips to surprising collaborations, the singer continues to showcase his versatility and charm, proving there's more to his persona than just music.

In other Jonas' news, he also distanced himself from Sean "Diddy" Combs amid the music mogul's sex crime scandal back in October 2024.

During a performance at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, Jonas performed DNCE's hit track "Cake by the Ocean," but noticeably changed a lyric that originally referenced Combs.

The song's original lyric, "Walk for me, baby / I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi, woah-oh," was altered as Jonas appeared to mouth a different word in place of "Diddy." Fans quickly noticed the subtle change, with some speculating that he replaced the name with "Martin" or "watching."