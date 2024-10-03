Diddy's legal team hasn't publicly responded to each individual lawsuit he's received in recent months, but one lawsuit in particular his team is calling out.

The locked-up mogul's legal team has responded to the sexual assault lawsuit from former adult film star Adria English, claiming that the information she provided is "conflicting."

According to 'All Hip Hop,' English's attorneys, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd and Steven A. Metcalf, recently withdrew from her case, reportedly citing a "fundamental disagreement" regarding both the allegations and their presentation.

Mitchell-Kidd explained the reasoning behind their departure, stating: "[English] has provided conflicting instructions that make it unreasonably difficult for Attorneys to effectively represent English. There has been a breakdown in the Attorney-Client relationship between Attorneys and [English]."

In light of these developments, Diddy's legal team released a statement to 'All Hip Hop' suggesting that the withdrawal of English's attorneys supports their stance that the lawsuit is part of a pattern of fabricated accusations. The 54-year-old's spokesperson commented, "Less than three months after filing her lawsuit against Sean Combs, Adria English has been dropped by both of her attorneys after making completely fabricated statements."

The spokesperson also highlighted that English's behavior played a role in the decision by her former attorneys to step back, noting that they cited her "questionable antics" and "undermining behavior" as significant factors.

"As we've said from the start, anyone can file a lawsuit without proof, and this case is a clear example of that. Adria English escalated things by filing false police reports and making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people," the spokesperson added.

Diddy's legal team reiterated that, despite the controversy surrounding their client, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone." The legal team is also pursuing another attempt at bail, although the outcome remains uncertain.

The Bad Boy Records' founder is facing over 100 sexual assault law suits. A Texas lawyer, Tony Buzbee, came forward earlier this week stating he was representing 120 more assault cases and was ready to name names in connection.