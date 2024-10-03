Joe Jonas is the latest celebrity to distance himself from Sean "Diddy" Combs amid the music mogul's sex crime scandal.

During a recent performance at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, Jonas performed DNCE's hit track "Cake by the Ocean," but noticeably changed a lyric that originally referenced Combs.

The song's original lyric, "Walk for me, baby / I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi, woah-oh," was altered as Jonas appeared to mouth a different word in place of "Diddy." Fans quickly noticed the subtle change, with some speculating that he replaced the name with "Martin" or "watching."

The lyric alteration comes as Combs faces numerous sexual misconduct claims, including charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. His legal troubles escalated following Cassie Ventura's 2023 lawsuit accusing Combs of rape and abuse. While the case was settled shortly after, hundreds more of accusations have surfaced, with Combs currently being held without bail in New York.

Jonas isn't the first performer to remove musical references to Combs.

In late 2023, singer Kesha also adjusted her famous lyric in "Tik Tok" that originally mentioned Combs. During a Coachella performance, she pointedly changed the line to "Wake up in the morning like f**k P. Diddy," solidifying her own stance against the disgraced rapper.

As Combs, 54, awaits trial, the music industry continues to distance itself from his tarnished legacy. With stars like Jonas, 34, and Kesha making public changes to their lyrics, it's clear that many are unwilling to associate with the scandal-ridden figure.