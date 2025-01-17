Queen Naija has sparked a massive debate online regarding the TikTok ban in the United States, arguing that there may be a bright side to the controversial change.

In the now-deleted post, the "Butterflies" singer argued that the ban could offer new opportunities to musicians with "real music" — opposed to the short and trendy sounds TikTok users circulate in the platform's algorithms.

Fans responded in the repost obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, as fans seemingly agree that Queen Naija might not be the best one to deliver the message amid the cancellation of the ByteDance app — which was the most downloaded app worldwide in 2024.

"I feel like TikTok being gone will open doors back up for artists who make REAL music," Naija, 29, wrote in the now-deleted tweet. Many agreed with the super star, as one fan responded saying, "She didn't lie, y'all just hate the messenger lmao."

"I don't even know her music," a second fan responded. "AGREED. Tik tok is how ice melt got famous to began [sic] with," a third wrote. "you were a youtube artist which was one the biggest platform [sic] for music and we still don't know any of your music? but ok maam!" a fourth clapped back. "I don't get why people troll her so much. Y'all know what she meant," a fifth poked.

Although TikTok provides a massive library with an array of songs which have licensing agreements with the artist, the open sound board allows for casual sounds and skits to go viral, in addition to the ability for relatively unknown and unsigned artists to get millions of views.

In the wake of the beloved app being banned on Sunday, January 19, Meek Mill was recently dragged online after publicly offering to buy TikTok, prompting fans to respond by brutally roasting the Philly native.

"How? Your sugar daddy is in custody," one fan responded to the rapper's offer, referring to rumors about his past association with Diddy. "TikTok is worth $100B my guy," a second reminded him. "Meek mill's networth $20M," a third added alongside laughing emojis. "Not right now meek," a fourth poked. That said, the 37-year-old musician isn't the only celeb to make his offer known.

Sell tik tok to me! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 14, 2025

MrBeast — arguably one of the most famous influencers on the internet — has also offered to buy the fan-favorite platform, posting to his 30 million followers that he'd do it to prevent the app's cancellation in America.

"Okay fine, I'll buy Tik Tok so it doesn't get banned," Mr. Beast wrote Monday, January 13.

Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

However, fans reacted more positively to this offer, as many urged the vlogger to "Save America." The internet sensation has hit an estimated net worth of $1 billion as of January 2025, per Parade.