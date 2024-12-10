Shemar Moore shared the significance of his six tattoos, which represent important moments and figures in his life.

While the 54-year-old is known for his ink and often showcases it on Instagram, he explained to 'PEOPLE' that each tattoo has a deeper meaning.

Among his tattoos, Moore proudly displays an image of former President Barack Obama on his back, a choice he says is "not about politics."

Reflecting on his biracial identity, Moore shared, "It is [the] first Black president, but what is Barack Obama? He's half Black, half white. He lived in Hawaii. I lived in Hawaii. I have roots in Hawaii. He was raised by the white side of him. I was raised by the white side, but stayed true to the Black side, honored the Black side."

The tattoo also incorporates the words "Carpe Diem" across his upper back, with images of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X within the letters. Moore explained the significance of the tattoo when he first got it, writing on X, formerly Twitter, "Carpe Diem means Seize The Day. Obama, MLK, Malcolm X are in the letters. My Heroes!"

The 'S.W.A.T.' star also shared the backstory of his very first tattoo — a lion on his shoulder. He fondly recalled a childhood safari trip to Ghana with his late mother, Marilyn Moore. "I was four and I fell in love with the big cat. I said, 'Mommy, the big cat, mommy, the big cat,' which was the lion. As I got older, I was enamored by lions and got to understand them. I liked the king lion because I'm a king for myself and for those I love."

The actor revealed plans for another tattoo dedicated to his daughter, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore, who was born in January 2023.

"My makeup artist's got to cover stuff up so I'm going to wait a little bit because it takes too long," he said. "But I'm going to figure out something for my daughter."

Moore has described his daughter as "my little miracle," emphasizing how she has transformed his life. Regarding his relationship with Jesiree Dizon, Frankie's mother, Moore said, "Jesiree, I'll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope-a*s mama, and I'm going to try to be a dope-a*s daddy."

During an interview with 'PEOPLE' published in mid-November, Moore shared that despite his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon being his "partner in crime," he has no desire to tie the knot with her.

"I didn't have a good role model of marriage in my life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me," Moore told the celeb outlet. "I struggle with, 'Who made that rule?' I asked my mother one time. I'm like, 'If people get married, then what's this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You're the most amazing person in the world but sign this.' So you don't trust the person?"