During Donald Trump's second inauguration, Melania Trump, the ex-fashion model turned First Lady, captured everyone's attention with her daring fashion choices.

Melania's eyes were often hidden beneath the wide brim of her oversized hat, making her a target for meme-worthy moments at her husband's important event.

Melania Trump's Inauguration outfit was ________ pic.twitter.com/vBR19okJKu — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 20, 2025

Online users couldn't resist drawing comparisons between her and different pop culture icons, sparking laughter and creativity.

One person said she looks straight out of a Michael Jackson music video for "Smooth Criminal."

You've been hit by

You've been hit by a smooth criminal https://t.co/PmVgLjXONq — Jensly ϟ (@JenslyRodriguez) January 20, 2025

Annie are you okay https://t.co/sCQeRGB2ju — pave (@pavaolol) January 20, 2025

Another compared her to Homer Simpson during that one episode of "The Simpsons."

Here are other comparisons made on the internet regarding her outfit:

I saw Melania's hat 😭 pic.twitter.com/kjZXLahlcQ — A cultural loss to mankind (@BenneCMO) January 20, 2025

Very fitting attire coming dressed as The Hat Man 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KiWFjQyxLY — TayoMurph (@TayoMurph) January 20, 2025

Melania Trump out there looking like a Spy vs. Spy cartoon.#Inauguration2025 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/MGNtzgCJki — Pieter J. Ketelaar 3 💉💉💉 💉 💉 (@PieterJKetelaar) January 20, 2025

melania when she saw him approaching https://t.co/KQTUOo9nZ1 pic.twitter.com/YkH9BCAgpK — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) January 20, 2025

Melania’s outfit screams ‘V for Vendetta’—a symbol of defiance, power, and the unwavering pursuit of truth. A message wrapped in elegance! pic.twitter.com/qs5VGF3XIG — cf (@cf__200) January 20, 2025

Melania Trump's Inauguration Outfit

Melania wore a chic outfit consisting of a blue silk wool coat, a pencil skirt that matched, and a delicate ivory silk crepe shirt, designed by fashion designer Adam Lippes,

Lippes said in a statement, "The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy, and today, we had the honor of dressing our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump."

"Mrs. Trump's outfit was created by some of America's finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."

The iconic hat she wore, created by Eric Javits, held a deep meaning for the designer, telling ABC News, "When I was creating the hat in my hands, it was a simple hat. It was understated, it was classic."

Javits continued, "When I saw it on her head, it really transformed. The experience became very powerful. Because everything worked together."

"You know that speaks to her grace and her presence, so it was very, very strong. The visual impact is very strong of seeing her. And of course, I just feel very grateful to have been enlisted to create that for her."

Incorporating the hat into her ensemble, Javits featured Melania's introspective representation of herself.

"It's a time of some restraint, and it's really sort of a turning point to more conservative values, I think," Javits said.

"And I think she was thinking of protocol and looking very elegant and very simple in a way ... it still was a very powerful visual message."