Melania Trump has secured a $40 million agreement with Amazon to license a documentary centered on her life.

The doc will feature appearances by her husband, Donald Trump, and their son, Barron. The project, directed by Brett Ratner, known for Rush Hour (1998) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) is slated to release later this year, with insiders suggesting it may lead to additional ventures.

The substantial deal, initially reported by Puck News, includes rights to potential projects involving Melania over the next four years. Disney reportedly placed a $14 million bid but was ultimately outpaced by Amazon's offer.

Sources indicate the project reflects Melania's growing ease with stepping into the public eye.

"She's been very savvy about what she says ... Melania has gotten more comfortable speaking in front of people and on TV," a source shared. "She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image, which she knows is worth millions. She's ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself."

At 54, Melania is not only the subject of the film but also its executive producer, ensuring she maintains creative oversight. "I'm also told her deal also gives her a piece of the backend, and that her husband helped structure the project," the source added, referring to profit-sharing arrangements after production costs are recovered.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, reportedly took a personal interest in the documentary. "This has helped [him] get back on friendly terms [with Trump]," a source claimed.

The film promises an intimate exploration of the Slovenian-born model's life, capitalizing on her carefully curated public image. "Melania has limited and controlled access to herself, which has driven public interest," a source explained. "By maintaining privacy, she's increased her value and intrigue."

Melania, who released her bestselling memoir Melania last year, continues to embrace her role as a public figure with a strategic approach to sharing her story. Her husband, Donald Trump, will be inaugurated on Monday, January 20.