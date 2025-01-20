Justin Baldoni has reportedly taken a huge step to help fans understand the intricacies of his ongoing legal battle against Blake Lively by launching.

It has been reported that Baldoni's team is planning to launch a website that will help the public to understand the legal battle a lot easier.

More importantly, the website will reportedly contain the alleged original text messages that Baldoni included in the $400 million lawsuit he filed against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and others.

As noted by Just Jared, the almost 200-page legal filing included purported text messages exchanged between him and Lively, as well as other team members.

Details are scarce on when exactly the site will launch, but it will be shared "in the coming days."

Baldoni, best known for his work on "Jane the Virgin," has spoken out about this legal issue.

Speaking to the paparazzi, Baldoni said that he will rely on his "amazing friends and family" as he goes through the legal battle.

His lawsuit provides alleged details of the sit-down at Lively and Reynolds' New York City penthouse to talk about redoing a key scene set on a rooftop.

It was during this sit-down that Baldoni was allegedly pressured by Reynolds and Taylor Swift to agree to the version of the scene done by Lively.

Lively also imagined a more "rich and sexy" wardrobe, as per TMZ, but Baldoni pushed for something closer to his character's economic theme of a struggling small business owner.

He also claimed that Lively had not read the book before she worked on the script, saying she searched for information about her character on Google instead of the book.

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's attorney, has been vocal about the ongoing legal battle.

"This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team's duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media," Freedman said in a previous statement.

He added, "It is clear... that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret."

Prior to his filing of the $400 million lawsuit, Lively already filed her own lawsuit, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and waging a smear campaign against her.