It's been a couple of days since the Golden Globes wrapped up, but a behind-the-scenes video has some eagle-eyed fans enjoying a "flirty" moment between Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield.

The behind-the-scenes clip shows Moore, 62, and Garfield, 41, in deep conversation with the "The Substance" actress holding his hands while they looked into each other's eyes.

That moment has led to a social media buzz, with many users saying they hope that the two can end up as a couple.

"PLEASE GOD LET THIS BE TRUE!!!! We need something fun and sexy to look forward to with all of the ugliness in the world," commented one user in X on the video uploaded by @parismatch.

Another commented: "She is in her true era rn... she has overcome her body/aging issues and celebrated it with an indie movie, AND she got her first major award* WITH said indie movie... Let her get her cougar on again but now with a guy who would treat her right."

According to the Daily Mail, dating rumors involving the pair have heated up when a tipster sent in an anonymous tip to the DeuxMoi Instagram account claiming that Garfield has been staying at Moore's house in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The post read, "Hope this is true... the couple would be [fire emojis]," read the post.

Garfield, along with Kerry Washington, presented Moore her Best Actress award during the Golden Globes for her performance in "The Substance."

In an emotional acceptance speech, Moore reflected on her experiences as an actress and the difficulties that came with her journey.

"Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress," she said. "At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have."

Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, daughters of Moore with Bruce Willis, cheered from home as their mother reached this impressive milestone.

Moore was also previously married to Ashton Kutcher, while Garfield has dated actresses Emma Stone and Rita Ora.