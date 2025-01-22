Aaliyah's brother Rashad Haughton is reflecting on the influence of his sister following the roll out of her celebratory Barbie Doll on what would have been her 46th birthday.

Haughton spoke about his sister's elegance and charm, as well as her kind nature and angelic singing voice. When he really misses her, he speaks to her through his mind, heart, and dreams, the sibling detailed in a sit down with PEOPLE.

The doll became an instant hit upon its release, selling out within just 30 minutes, leaving fans frustrated. That said, reports say the doll will soon be available at select Target locations as well as on the store's website.

"If she were here today, she would be the biggest star in the world," Haughton stated. "Her legacy continues on. So we can imagine, we can dream, but we still have all those incredible works that she did do."

Haughton has learned compassion from his superstar sister, explaining that though people in the world are suffering, kindness can go a long way. Although she is no longer present, he often communicates with his sister spiritually.

"I do often talk to her in times of trouble, or when I'm really missing her. I talk to her in my heart, in my mind, in my dreams," the 47-year-old said. "I love you, and I'm so proud of you, and let's enjoy this together. I know you're smiling. And let's hold this doll. Let's share it with everyone, let's listen to 'One in a Million' and listen to all the fans and their reactions. I love you so much," he added when asked what he would say if he could speak to her today.

Aaliyah — who passed away at just 22 years old — was loved by millions across the world. The late-singer was well-known in the music industry for her warmth, grace, and one of a kind vocals.

"Her voice is so angelic. One of the most beautiful voices I have ever heard, still to this day," Haughton said. "Her presence comes through in her music. Her presence comes through in these collaborations that we do."

"My sister, although she worked so hard, she always was loving and caring to the people around her. Her makeup artists, the managers," he says. "A lot of times, because we go through so much in this world... a lot of people are suffering, the main thing is you have to smile through the pain, smile through the challenges, and hug people."

He added: "I think when people talk about my sister... the number one thing was that she was such a loving and caring person."

Five-time Grammy nominated singer and actress Aaliyah Haughton died in a plane crash in the Bahamas on August 25, 2001. According to reports, her Cessna 402 twin-engine craft was overloaded with several hundred pounds before departing from Marsh Harbour Airport.

Aaliyah's brother hopes the doll will continue to spread the joy of his talented sister.

Iconic! Mattel will honor Aaliyah with a signature Barbie doll that will release on the singer’s birthday Jan. 16th. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/p7IKCCn4ch — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 15, 2025

"I can see her playing with these dolls wherever she is right now, which I know is heaven and in a beautiful place," he stated. "And she's going to have a doll with her, and be doing all the dance moves from 'One in a Million' with it."