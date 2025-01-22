Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato has been named in a missing persons report filed in Las Vegas on January 21.

The reality TV alum — who appeared in season five of the cult-favorite reality show — was reported missing by a friend named Ben, after she failed to board two separate flights back home to Florida on January 5, per TMZ.

DiDonato's mother Denise Fuoco stated that she hasn't spoken to her daughter since last Thursday, describing their conversation as "brief." She also added that she was "rushed off the phone" without telling her where she was located.

According to Fuoco, DiDonato was spending time in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, where a staff member was able to verify that she checked out with an unknown male after just one night, per FOX Digital.

Fuoco stated that her daughter appeared "nervous and distressed" during their FaceTime call and didn't say anything in particular about her situation before telling her she had to go, per TMZ.

DiDonato's mother finally opted to get in touch with Philadelphia authorities when she repeatedly tried to get in touch with DiDonato over the course of a few days — without success.

According to the reality TV star's mother, Ben purchased the tickets for her return to Florida, however, DiDonato didn't make the flight.

Now feeling distressed, Fuoco told the Hollywood media outlet that her daughter was "distant" and explained that she's "sick" over her missing daughter and is struggling to sleep throughout the worrisome process.

Mob Wives co-star Drita D'Avanzo has also taken to social media to shed light on the shocking missing persons report, as she shared TMZ's post and added a caption saying she's praying for her safety.

"I pray Natalie is safe!" she wrote alongside a praying hands emoji. "I can't imagine what her family is going through."

Fans in the comment section poured in to send their love and support as well, expressing how scary this ordeal is and sending positive messages in hopes that she makes it home safely soon.

"Let no weapon formed against her shall prosper and may she be found safe & alive!! prayers up for her Family!!" one fan responded. "The way I'm literally watching Natalie on MW rn. Omg I hope she's okay," a second said. "I hope she is ok and comes back home safe, sound and soon," a third wrote with concern. "She's been posting very scary things before this too :c i hope she's okay," a fourth speculated.

In a shocking turn of events, the reality TV star exposed her past trauma involving sexual assault, maintaining that she could no longer take the scrutiny and took a lie detector test for her sanity.

"I wasn't lying...only someone that lived in hell could get thru something this hard," DiDonato concluded in her heartbreaking social media post, exposing what she described as the case between Natalie DiDonato vs. Richard Disco.

Fans sent their condolences in the post as well, which dates way back to December of 2021.

Check back for updates on this developing story.