'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Robertson's sons Jase and Al revealed the patriarch's medical problems during the December 6 episode of their 'Unashamed with the Robertson Family' podcast.

The diagnosis comes alongside an existing blood disease that has reportedly worsened recently. According to Jase, while the Alzheimer's is in its early stages, it has begun affecting his father's daily life, including his ability to hold conversations.

Despite these challenges, Robertson remains committed to participating in the family's Christian podcast, which began in 2018.

"We've got a team of doctors, and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all the tests, and they're all in agreement that there's no curing what he has," Jase explained.

Al added that while their father has lived with the blood disease for years, its progression has recently accelerated.

"I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast, we were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," Jase said.

Still, Robertson is interested in appearing on the family podcast when he's able to.

"I'm like, 'Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was.' He's like, 'Tell me about it,' " Jase said, adding that his father struggles to hold conversations but remains determined to live his everyday life throughout the adversity he now faces.

The Robertson family became household names through their A&E series 'Duck Dynasty' (2012-2017), which chronicled their Louisiana-based duck hunting business.

Phil Robertson has previously been open about personal struggles, including alcoholism and infidelity, which he and his wife Kay discussed in a 2013 short film for I Am Second.

Robertson faced controversy in 2013 when A&E suspended him following controversial comments about homosexuality in a 'GQ' interview, which drew strong criticism from GLAAD.

He later addressed this period in his 2022 book 'Uncanceled: Finding Meaning and Peace in a Culture of Accusations, Shame, and Condemnation.'

The man himself has yet to speak on his condition at the time of writing.