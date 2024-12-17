Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken on a familiar but unexpected role in his upcoming movie, 'The Man with the Bag,' where he appears nearly unrecognizable as Santa Claus.

The iconic actor was seen on set sporting a full white beard, snowy hair, and a festive outfit. He wore a vibrant Christmas sweater beneath a classic red peacoat, complete with a matching scarf and hat.

Photos shared by 'Splash News' captured Schwarzenegger walking confidently through New York City alongside his co-star Alan Ritchson, known for his role in 'Reacher.' Ritchson opted for a simpler look, dressed in a gray sweatshirt, dark trousers, and a black coat, paired with Converse sneakers. He completed the ensemble with fingerless brown gloves and a gray baseball cap.

Arnold Schwarzenegger on set filming for the first time with Alan Ritchson for the upcoming holiday-themed movie "The Man With The Bag" in New York City 🎅#ArnoldsPumpClub #filming #SANTA pic.twitter.com/VzpbeM12DW — Splash News (@SplashNews) December 17, 2024

In addition to the photos, a clip featured Schwarzenegger and Ritchson, 42, taking a break between scenes. The pair were seen chatting with a young actress who appears to be part of the cast. Schwarzenegger, 77, shared a lighthearted moment with the child, joking around before they exchanged a cheerful high-five.

Although the identity of the young actress has not yet been revealed, she was filmed alongside Schwarzenegger and Ritchson as they prepared to shoot a scene shortly after the interaction.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares a sweet moment with his young co-star as he is seen filming on set with Alan Ritchson for the upcoming holiday-themed movie "The Man With The Bag" in New York City 🎅🫸#ArnoldsPumpClub #filming #SANTA pic.twitter.com/OOjggwtYQR — Splash News (@SplashNews) December 17, 2024

The casting for 'The Man with the Bag' was announced in March 2024.

According to the film's log line, "When Santa's magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back. Along with his daughter, Santa, and a group of misfit elves, Vance will have to pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas."

While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, production is underway, and the movie is expected to premiere during the 2025 holiday season.