Pop star Miley Cyrus has confirmed that she is actively working on a special celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of the Disney Channel show that launched her career into superstardom.

The 33-year-old singer made the announcement during the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3, where she received the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award. While being interviewed on the red carpet, Cyrus told reporters that plans for the milestone event are moving forward.

When asked for details, she remained tight-lipped but offered a playful hint by pointing to her newly styled blonde hair and iconic bangs that resemble her character's famous look. "You see the bangs," she said with a smile, according to People.

Hannah Montana, which premiered on March 24, 2006, ran for four seasons until 2011. The show follows Miley Stewart, a teenager living a secret double life as the global pop sensation Hannah Montana. The character became a cultural phenomenon and established Cyrus as a household name at just 13 years old.

In recent interviews, Cyrus has emphasized how meaningful this anniversary is to her. During an appearance on SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, she explained that she wants to create something truly special for the celebration. "I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today," she said. "Without Hannah, there really wouldn't be this kind of me."

Cyrus also expressed her desire to make fans feel valued during the anniversary event. In a conversation with Rolling Stone, she stated, "I want the fans to really feel seen." She has acknowledged how unique her relationship with her fanbase is, noting that she has grown up alongside her audience since being just 15 years old when the show began.

The singer firmly shut down speculation about a reboot featuring a new actress, telling Billboard News in December that no other Hannah Montana exists, Yahoo News reported. "This is the only Hannah," she said. However, she left the door open for some form of return, having previously mentioned wanting to resurrect the character in a meaningful way.

During her acceptance speech for the Disney Legend award in 2024, which made her the youngest person to ever receive the honor, Cyrus reflected on her complicated relationship with the role. "A little bit of everything has changed," she said, "but at the same time, nothing has changed at all. I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana."

While Cyrus has not revealed specific details about what the anniversary celebration will include, fans and media outlets have speculated that it could involve a reunion special, concert performance, or documentary-style project. The official announcement is expected as the March 24 anniversary date approaches, as per MYNBC15.