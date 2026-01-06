Timothée Chalamet used his Critics Choice Awards stage to make a public declaration of love for girlfriend Kylie Jenner xafter years of keeping their relationship largely private.

The moment came just as the actor accepted the Best Actor trophy for his performance in "Marty Supreme," surprising fans and sparking discussion about the timing and intent of the display.

The couple, who have maintained an "on-off" relationship for three years, had reportedly split just two months prior, making the PDA at the ceremony all the more striking.

Psychologist Darren Stanton, speaking to the Daily Mail, explained that the pair's public gestures send a "very clear and direct message to the public that the relationship is real, secure and intentional."

He added that the timing of such declarations is strategic: "It plays into them wanting to show off their relationship in an open, public setting."

Chalamet and Jenner have long kept their romance under wraps, rarely posting about each other online.

Yet during the awards, Chalamet acknowledged Jenner in his speech, saying, "Lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Jenner, seated in the audience, mouthed back, "I love you," as the actor leaned in for a quick kiss after his name was announced.

According to Stanton, the couple's decision to increase public displays of affection functions as social proof, "designed to reduce speculation and discourage trolls or those who may not believe the relationship will last."

Similarly, relationship psychologist Dr. Kathy Nickerson noted that celebrity couples often leverage public appearances to shape perceptions of stability.

She said, "When a celebrity relationship appears stable and affectionate, it tends to cast a positive light on both individuals, as well as their businesses and projects."

From Rumors to Red Carpet Unity

The announcement came after months of speculation, fueled by reports in November that Chalamet had briefly ended the relationship.

An insider told the Daily Mail at the time, "They cool down and they heat up... Before the premiere, they were in the cool-down cycle. They hadn't returned each other's stuff, they hadn't blocked each other — they were taking a breather."

Despite prior break-up rumors, the pair were photographed hand-in-hand on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards, coordinated in matching orange tones. This public display follows Jenner's previous support during the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the couple's appearances together on the Marty Supreme press tour.

Celebrity body language expert Judi James, however, observed that the dynamic appeared slightly one-sided on the red carpet.

She told the Daily Mail in another report that Jenner's poses were "overly smitten," positioning Chalamet while he seemed more reserved. James suggested that while Chalamet's social smiles indicated happiness, the nonverbal cues hinted at Jenner taking the lead in controlling how the couple was presented publicly.

From awards stages to Instagram comments, Chalamet and Jenner's recent public displays appear calculated to reinforce the seriousness of their relationship while navigating the pressures of celebrity scrutiny.

As Stanton observed, "They're in this relationship for the long haul. Saying that, the pair do seem to have a solid relationship and chemistry together."