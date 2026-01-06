Prince Harry may soon regain full-time, armed protection in the United Kingdom, potentially ending a years-long legal struggle over his security.

The move comes after a review by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) and amid speculation surrounding King Charles' health.

"It's now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry," an insider told Mail on Sunday. Meanwhile, People reports that officials are considering "positive" adjustments to reverse the 2020 decision that removed his police protection.

Security Review Could Signal Reconciliation

Since stepping back from senior royal duties in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have lacked taxpayer-funded armed protection while in Britain.

The couple argued that such security remained essential, even offering to personally pay for it.

Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital, "If the reports are true that the Government body RAVEC have now established that Harry and the family can receive full protection whilst in Great Britain, then it shows that perhaps Harry was right all the time to seek legal confirmation on this fact."

He added that the shift could pave the way for family reconciliation. "It means that situations are fast approaching, that a thaw in relationships is moving forward and that a reconciliation with all the family is possible."

Turner suggested the timing may be linked to concerns over King Charles' health. "This again brings up the subject — why now? There have been many alleged views on the state of the king's health. Is that a consideration for this U-turn in policy clearing up issues before more decisive arrangements are made?"

The Home Office confirmed that Harry requested a full security risk assessment in December, following the loss of his appeal in court, according to The Guardian. In response, RAVEC allowed its risk management board to reassess his threat level for the first time since 2020.

Harry has expressed ongoing concerns about returning to Britain with his family due to paparazzi harassment and safety risks, citing experiences reminiscent of the media pursuit that contributed to Princess Diana's fatal crash in Paris in 1997.

Meghan Markle Now Faces a Decision on Returning

With the possibility of full security restored, some experts suggest that Meghan may no longer have a reason to avoid visiting the United Kingdom.

In the past, the lack of armed protection had been cited as a primary factor in her limited trips, but reinstating it could remove that barrier.

Since moving to Montecito, California, in 2020 with Prince Harry, Meghan has only returned briefly, most recently in September 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's memorial.

Despite years of public scrutiny and criticism, many Britons may welcome Harry's return. Royal author Duncan Larcombe told Mirror, "People may want to see Harry back in the fold."

He added that Harry hopes his father, King Charles, can form a relationship with his children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

"Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family," the insider told The Sun.