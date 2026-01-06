Ahn Sung Ki, one of South Korea's most revered actors, died Monday morning at Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Seoul at age 74.

The veteran actor passed away at around 9 a.m. surrounded by family members in the hospital's intensive care unit, according to his agency Artist Company. Ahn had been hospitalized since December 30, 2025, after collapsing at his home while eating when food became lodged in his throat. He later went into cardiac arrest and received CPR before being transported to the emergency room, where he remained unconscious for six days.

Ahn had been battling blood cancer since his diagnosis in 2019. Though the disease was declared in remission in 2020, follow-up examinations revealed it had returned, according to the New York Times. He publicly disclosed his condition in 2022 when he appeared at a film retrospective wearing a wig to cover hair loss.

The South Korean government announced it will posthumously award Ahn the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the nation's highest cultural honor. He had previously received lower-grade cultural merit awards in 2005 and 2013.

Known affectionately as "The Nation's Actor," Ahn appeared in more than 140 films during a career that spanned more than six decades, ABC News reported. Born in Daegu in 1952, he debuted as a child actor at the age of five in the 1957 film "The Twilight Train." His breakout adult role came in 1980's "Good, Windy Days," for which he won the Grand Bell Award for best new actor.

His most celebrated works include roles in "Silmido" (2003), which became the first Korean film to surpass 10 million admissions, and "Radio Star" (2006), which earned him Best Actor honors at both the Blue Dragon and Grand Bell Awards. His final screen appearance was in "Noryang: Deadly Sea" (2023).

Beyond acting, Ahn also served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for more than 40 years. UNICEF Korea said he was "a steadfast pillar of hope" to children worldwide.

Ahn is survived by his wife, sculptor Oh So-yeong, and their two sons. A five-day film industry funeral is being held, with the procession scheduled for Friday, as per Korea JoongAng Daily.