Actor Mickey Rourke has turned to crowdfunding to prevent eviction after falling nearly $60,000 behind on rent for his Los Angeles home.

A GoFundMe campaign titled "Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home" went live on Jan. 4, 2026, with a fundraising goal of $100,000. The fundraiser was organized by Liya-Joelle Jones, a friend and member of Rourke's management team, with the actor's full permission. Within six hours of launching, the campaign had raised more than $1,500, and as of recent reports, donations had exceeded $8,300.

The 73-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was served a three-day notice on Dec. 18, 2025, requiring him to pay $59,100 in past-due rent or vacate his property, according to People. Rourke allegedly failed to comply with the notice, prompting his landlord, Eric Goldie, to file a legal complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 29, 2025. The complaint also requests compensation for attorney fees and termination of Rourke's rental agreement.

Rourke began leasing the three-bedroom, 1,600-square-foot Spanish bungalow in March 2025. The monthly rent initially started at $5,200 but was later increased to $7,000. The 1926-built property is located near the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the LA Farmers Market.

The GoFundMe page describes Rourke's situation as "a very difficult and urgent situation" and emphasizes that the fundraiser aims to provide him with "stability and peace of mind during a stressful time," Comic Book Movie reported. Jones stated, "Mickey is going through a very difficult time right now, and it's been incredibly touching to see how many people care about him and want to help."

Rourke's current financial struggles are reportedly linked to his tumultuous exit from Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025, which resulted in the loss of a significant expected payout. The actor left the reality show early after producers cited "unacceptable behavior" involving offensive language and confrontations with fellow housemates, including JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes.

While reports suggested his appearance fee was worth up to roughly $670,000, the network allegedly withheld the funds following his premature departure. Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines, later stated they were pursuing legal action, claiming the show "disrespected" the actor and "refused to pay him his dues," a loss that appears to have precipitated his current housing crisis, as per IMDB.