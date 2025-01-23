Meghan Markle faced allegations of bullying from Kensington Palace staff during her tenure in the British monarchy. Years later, she continues to be plagued with more bullying accusations from staff she worked with.

In particular, her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," was recently discussed in a recent cover article by Vanity Fair.

According to a production insider, the process of executing "Archetypes" was characterized as highly challenging and distressing. Markle was reportedly constantly strategizing and monitoring everyone's movements, making it a high-stakes game.

In an interview with Fox News, royal correspondent Neil Sean revealed that Spotify employees have allegedly created a nickname for the former "Suits" star.

The moniker was not intended as a loving nickname but instead was a nod to Markle's rumored assertive and authoritative demeanor during filming, with a preference for engaging exclusively with high-ranking figures.

"[They] decided to christen her "Eva" and this was used as a warning signal to let people know that she was either arriving or on the warpath," said Sean.

Sean explained that the inspiration is connected to Joan Crawford's portrayal of Eva in the movie "Queen Bee" in 1955. Eva's character depicts a cunning and influential socialite.

Sean elaborated on how "like the Joan character, [Meghan] stung her victims to pieces."

The Duchess of Sussex's reported initial approach captivated others due to the allure of her persona. However, this admiration dwindled as her requests grew more stringent over time, as per insights shared with Sean.

The mom-of-two's show left Spotify in 2023 with questions arising about the future of her deal with the platform.

Even though "Archetypes" achieved significant success by reaching the top of the charts in seven nations and earning a People's Choice Award, the circumstances surrounding the podcast's departure from Spotify remained unclear.

Speculation from some insiders have suggested that Markle's actions could have played a role in the show's ultimate demise.

According to a source interviewed by Vanity Fair, it was like a game of checkers with Markle, who was said to always be carefully observing those in her surroundings. When situations turn sour, she reportedly wouldn't hesitate to let others take the fall.

The publication also shed light on her interactions with her staff, revealing a fluctuation between warm and cold. Initially fostering a sense of "professional camaraderie," the atmosphere would darken when situations deviated from the expected course, leading Markleto reportedly point fingers at her team for any errors.