The UK rap scene is heating up with a new lyrical feud between two of its biggest stars, Central Cee and Aitch.

The tension began with a line from Central Cee's track "5 Star," off his recent album Can't Rush Greatness, where he rapped: "I felt like a prick when I went to the BRITs they gave the award to a guy called Aitch."

Aitch quickly fired back with a diss track titled "A Guy Called?" targeting Central Cee's credibility, his pursuit of fame, his previous relationships, and more.

This isn't the first time Central Cee has faced controversy.

Known for stirring discussion with his lyrics, the rapper has also dealt with rumors and public scrutiny in his personal life. His outings with Ice Spice fueled speculation about infidelity, though those claims stayed in the realm of gossip. Whether such personal drama makes its way into the diss tracks remains to be seen.

Both artists have enjoyed massive success, with Central Cee's Can't Rush Greatness dominating playlists and Aitch dropping hits like "Raving In The Studio" earlier this year. Their careers have showcased both commercial appeal and lyrical skill, ensuring this clash will draw significant attention. For now, the ball is in Central Cee's court—will he let the diss slide or strike back with his own verses? Either way, this lyrical battle is shaping up to be a defining moment for UK rap in 2025.