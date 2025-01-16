Khaotic has released a hard-hitting diss track titled "TV Dinner" in response to his altercation with Lil Scrappy during a Love & Hip Hop Atlanta dinner party in London.

The confrontation, which unfolded in front of cast members Bambi, Karlie Redd, Amy Luciani — who went Instagram official with her beau Dwight Howard — and Lil Zane, sparked immediate attention, with Khaotic choosing to respond through music rather than escalate the drama further.

The track's title and lyrics reference Khaotic's seemingly sharp jab at Scrappy, with the standout line, "Here go your f*****g storyline, you a TV dinner," resonating strongly with fans.

Social media exploded with reactions to the diss, with one listener commenting, "3 minutes and you served like a Hungry Man meal. Just pop a hole in the film 💯." Another fan added, "TV dinner let him cook 😂😂." The clever metaphor became an instant favorite, symbolizing Scrappy, born Darryl Raynard Richardson III, as pre-packaged and lacking substance.

Khaotic also addressed the ongoing tension between them, questioning Scrappy's motives for airing grievances on camera rather than handling matters privately.

In one verse, Khaotic raps, "Would you run up like you're ready to fight if you're just coming to talk? You got my number. If you had a problem with me, why you ain't been addressing it?"

Fans on social media praised Khaotic's maturity and lyrical skill.

One supporter wrote, "Khaotic is on grown man status. Scrappy needs to grow up." Another remarked, "This song is a perfect clapback without needing to throw hands," despite Khaotic writing in the comment section of his Instagram post: "ITS NO BEEF ITS JUST BARS."

As of this writing, Lil Scrappy has yet to respond to Khaotic's track.

This isn't the first time Khaotic took musical jabs at his former friend.

Back in July 2024, the reality TV star also shared his diss track, "Competition," on Instagram.