Justin Baldoni has released nearly 10 minutes of unedited footage from It Ends With Us in response to Blake Lively's sexual harassment allegations.

The footage, obtained by 'TMZ', focuses on a slow dancing scene that Lively specifically referenced in her lawsuit, where she claimed Baldoni made inappropriate comments about her fragrance.

According to Baldoni's team, the raw footage, which includes both actors wearing microphones, shows no evidence of the alleged offensive comments or actions. Instead, the video reveals extensive creative discussions between the costars about technical aspects of filming, including camera angles and lighting choices.

The footage also captures an exchange about Baldoni's nose, which relates to another point of contention in the legal battle.

In the video, Lively makes comments about his nose size and suggests he get a nose job, though she adds "Just kidding" afterward. This interaction aligns with claims Baldoni made in his own lawsuit about Lively mocking his appearance.

The scene, which was ultimately used in slow motion without audio in the final edit, appears to document the creative differences that reportedly created tension during production.

The situation continues to develop as both parties present evidence supporting their respective positions in this ongoing dispute.