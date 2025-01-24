Shemar Moore appeared on the Friday, Jan. 24 episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' to discuss a variety of topics ranging from his 2-year-old daughter Frankie to his role on "S.W.A.T." on the daytime series.

Moore, 54, had to walk through the show's "spirit tunnel" to go onstage, as all other guests do when they appear on the show.

Guests like Aaron Pierre have gained notoriety from their appearances and then some.

But despite being something of a sex symbol, it seemed Moore made some mistakes that took away from his appeal for some.

As he danced his way through the "tunnel", he seemed to lose his rhythm.

"Shemar Moore coming through the door, we got Shemar Moore coming through the door," the show's staff sang and clapped as Moore made his way down the hall between them.

He seemed to stagger a bit and move quicker than the beat of the custom song the staff sang for him as he went down the tunnel.

This didn't go unnoticed by fans, who descended on the Instagram clip to determine a simple answer to the question of whether Moore has rhythm or not.

"He so fine he gets a pass for being off beat," one fan commented on the Instagram post. "He was definitely on the 1 and 3 coming down the tunnel."

"Bless his heart. Rhythm is chasing him but he runs faster," another wrote.

"He lost the best for a second. Had to calm down to find it again," a third proclaimed.

"The beat was tearing friend up for a second," another commenter agreed.

Moore appeared as the third host of 'Soul Train' from 1999 to 2003, which some commenters pointed out – meaning he should have more of a sense of rhythm.

It didn't appear to matter too much to most commenters, who seemed to agree on one thing: Moore was "fine".

"He been fine my whole life," one enamored fan wrote.