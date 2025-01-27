Skai Jackson, known for her roles in "Jessie" and "Bunk'd," has welcomed her first child, a baby named Kasai.

The 21-year-old actress celebrated the birth over the weekend, though the baby's father, Deondre Burgin, was unable to attend due to his current incarceration in Ohio.

Burgin, who has been incarcerated since November for violating parole related to previous juvenile charges involving theft and weapons, is expected to be released in February.

This timing means he could soon meet his child, though sources indicate this will depend on the status of his relationship with Jackson.

Despite a reported history of domestic disputes between the couple, sources close to Jackson say she is embracing motherhood with enthusiasm.

The actress is said to be focused on creating a positive environment for her child while maintaining her career in entertainment.

Those close to the situation report that both Jackson and Burgin are committed to moving forward positively for their child's sake, despite their complicated history.

Jackson rose to fame as a child actress on Disney Channel, where she played Zuri Ross in "Jessie" (2011-2015) and its spinoff "Bunk'd" (2015-2018).

She has since transitioned into more mature roles and maintained a significant social media presence, competing on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2020 and becoming an author with her book "Reach for the Skai."

Jackson is reportedly receiving support from family and friends as she adapts to her new role as a mother.