Anthony Mackie is stirring up discussions with his bold interpretation of Captain America, as he gears up for the release of Captain America: Brave New World.

During a promotional event in Rome, Mackie shared his perspective on the iconic superhero. Despite the character's name being Captain America, he argued that the character represents values that extend beyond the nation itself.

"Cap stands for a lot of different things, but not 'America,' specifically," Mackie said.

He emphasized that the character symbolizes qualities like integrity, honor, and keeping one's word, rather than simply reflecting patriotism tied to the red, white, and blue.

"Captain America" in 2025: "To me, Captain America represents a lot of things.. and America isn't one of them."😳😳🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xGwiAsO5Ck — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 28, 2025

This take ignited mixed reactions across social media. While some support Mackie's broader view of the character's symbolism, others, particularly conservative commentators, are unhappy with his comments. Critics online have labeled his interpretation as "woke Hollywood" rhetoric, with some going so far as to announce they will boycott the upcoming film.

Mackie, 46, assumed the mantle of Captain America after Chris Evans, who played the role in earlier Marvel films. His version of the character will take center stage in Captain America: Brave New World, set to debut in theaters on February 14.

Evans recently addressed rumors about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. While he acknowledged hearing speculation about reuniting the original Avengers cast, he clarified that no formal discussions have taken place.

"I would never say never," Evans explained in an interview with GQ, published in September 2023, when asked about reprising his role.

"But I'm also very precious with it. It's something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can't believe it even happened. And I wouldn't want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn't live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn't connected to that original thing. So, no time soon," he added. "And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars, and I'm not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied."

The ending of Avengers: Endgame (2019) left Captain America, real name Steve Rogers, as an old man, with unknown whereabouts.