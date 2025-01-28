Fans were taken by surprise when they discovered that Prodigy The Entertainer from the boy band Mindless Behavior is now an employee at Amazon.

The singer — one fourth of the Los Angeles group known for tracks including "My Girl" and "Mrs. Right" — began trending on X Monday, January 26 after a fellow employee introduced Prodigy to a friend over the phone.

In the post, which quickly gained over two million views, Prodigy— real name Craig Crippen Jr. — is seen smiling to a fan on video and having a brief exchange.

"POV: Prodigy working at Amazon with my best friend," the caption written in the video states.

The singer is seen wearing a burgundy durag, multiple gold chains, a black tee, and a black leather jacket. Fans responded positively to what they called an "honest living" and speculated that he may have had a "bad contract" due to being a child star.

Fans discover Prodigy from Mindless Behavior works at Amazonpic.twitter.com/E0z6HcznuB — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) January 27, 2025

"If you're really a fan of Prodigy, support him in all seasons of his life. True fans celebrate growth, not just fame," one fan responded in the comment thread. "It's an honest living, I can respect it," a second said. "He looks happy to me so it's a W," a third added. "Bro's still performing... just with a barcode scanner instead of a mic," a fourth teased.

In addition to chatter that the entertainer currently works for Amazon, it appears the musician is staying close to his craft, as the star is reportedly touring college universities. "Coming to a University near you!" the musician wrote to fans.

It seems they've managed to maintain much fan engagement over the years, despite there only being two performers left out of the original group of four, Rayan and Craig.

It was reported that Roc Royal was kicked out the group back in 2014 after a legal run-in. Ray Ray left the band to seek a solo career the following year in 2015, as well as Princeton who sought his solo career in 2021 while building his career as a dancer.

Craig "Prodigy" Crippen, Jr. started his career with Mindless Behavior back in 2008, formed by Keisha Gamble, Vincent Herbert, and Walter Millsap in Los Angeles, California.

He would leave the band shortly after their #1 hits, "My Girl" and "Mrs. Right" before management replaced him with singers EJ and Mike.